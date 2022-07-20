PSX loses 978 points, closing at 40,389 points

ISLAMABAD – The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 978 points, a negative change of 2.36 percent, closing at 40,389.07 points against 41,367.11 points on the last working day. A total of 194,866,567 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 151,351,993 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs5.784 billion against Rs4.357 billion on last trading day. As many as 339 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 46 of them recorded gains and 285 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 8 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 19,619,000 shares and price per share of Rs3.02, WorldCall Telecom with the volume of 17,677,000 and price per share of Rs1.25 and Cnergyico Pk with volume of 9,967,464 and price per share of Rs5.02. Allawasaya Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs176.25 per share, closing at Rs2,526.25 whereas the runner-up was Nestle Pakistan, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs37.50 to Rs5,980. Premium Tex witnessed maximum decrease of Rs63.74 per share closing at Rs786.25 followed by Mehmood Tex, the share price of which declined by Rs54.95 to close at Rs700.05.