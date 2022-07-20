PTA chairman speaks at APT Policy & Regulatory Forum 2022

Islamabad – PTA Chairman Maj Gen (R) Amir Azeem Bajwa spoke virtually at the Regulators’ Roundtable of the 22nd APT Policy & Regulatory Forum 2022 organised by Asia-Pacific Telecommunity (APT). Chairman PTA briefed the audience about PTA’s regulatory achievements and cross-sectorial collaborations with other government bodies and private entities. The chairman also said that PTA is striving to achieve the leading status under the G5 benchmark through enhanced cooperation with the other stake-holders and regulators. He also mentioned that Pakistan is on the path towards achieving the vision of ‘Digital Pakistan’ through prudent policy and regulatory reforms. It is pertinent to highlight that International Telecommunication Union (ITU) ranks PTA at the “Advanced” level under its fifth-generation regulation (G5). Pakistan is also placed among the top five regulators in the Asia-Pacific region.