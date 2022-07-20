News Desk

PTI moves SC against attempt to ‘interfere’ in Punjab CM election

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secretary general Asad Umar on Wednesday moved Supreme Court (SC) against the attempt to ‘interfere’ in the Punjab CM election process.

Sharing the details of the contempt plea filed in SC through his Twitter handle, Asad Umar said Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and the Punjab government have been made respondents in the plea.

Police and special branch’s open threats by the interior minister are a clear contempt of the July 1 decision of SC, the PTI secretary general said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would not let the PML-Q’s Chaudhry Pervez Elahi become the provincial chief executive easily on July 22.

Sanaullah said that PML-N fell short of 5 votes while Pervaiz Elahi has 188 votes in the provincial assembly.

He added that Pervaiz Elahi would have found it in difficult to get the chief ministership if five lawmakers did not reach the provincial assembly on July 22.

On July 17, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) got successful to achieve the required number of PA seats to form its government in Punjab and oust Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Minister (CM) Hamza Shehbaz.

