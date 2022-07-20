PTI moves SC against ‘pre-poll rigging’ in Punjab CM election

Lahore – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has moved the Supreme Court against the ‘pre-poll rigging’ in the election of Punjab Chief Minister on July 22.

According to details, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has moved the Supreme Court to ensure ‘transparent’ election of the Punjab Chief Minister.

The Imran Khan-led party has filed a contempt of court petition in the Supreme Court on the ‘official announcement’ of rigging in the Punjab chief minister election.

In the petition, the PTI noted that on July 1, the apex court had directed the provincial government to ensure transparent election. However, the plea alleged, the government ministers are creating obstacles in compliance with the court orders.

The PTI has requested the Supreme Court to fully implement July 1’s decision and direct the government to ensure transparent Punjab CM poll on July 22. The political party has also requested the Supreme Court to hear the contempt petition against the government ministers tomorrow.

It is pertinent to mention here that Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would not let the PML-Q’s Chaudhry Parvez Elahi become the provincial chief executive easily on July 22.