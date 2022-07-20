PTI MPA Masood took Rs400 mln from Zardari, alleges Fawad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and former federal information minister Fawad Chaudhary on Wednesday alleged that PTI MPA Masood Majeed took Rs400 million from Asif Ali Zardari.

While speaking to the media flanked by Zulfi Bukhari, the former Federal Minister of Information claimed, “Our MPA from Rahim Yar Khan Masood Majeed has arrived in Turkey after taking Rs400 mln, as Asif Ali Zardari is behind him.”

Fawad added, “We hope that our seats will be increased from 15 to 17 as PTI has 188 members in the Punjab provincial assembly.”

“Today we have filed an appeal for contempt in the Supreme Court”, said Fawad. He also said the three MPAs have filed affidavits in the Supreme Court.

He also claimed that Ata Tarar tells MPAs in the conversation that the government can give Rs20-25 million rupees to each MPA.

Lashing out at the former president Asif Zardari, Fawad said that Zardari and company have degraded morality so much.

Fawad further said the state is having no money to open sewers in Karachi, but these people are busy purchasing MPA for Rs400mln.

The PTI leader took a jibe at Chief Election Commissioner and said, “We have no trust in the Chief Election Commissioner who has no shame or modesty. The ECP showed impudence in the sale in the Senate, added Fawad.

“If we don’t break with that policy, there is no future for democracy in Pakistan”, the former minister said.

Fawad Chaudhary also claimed that hotels are being booked for some MPAs they are booking hotels for some in Dubai and some in Turkey.

He said that three MPAs of PTI had informed the parliamentary party in Lahore. Imran Khan will arrive in Lahore tomorrow, Fawad added. He also said that this PTI numbers game in Punjab is complete and PervaizElahi will be appointed Chief Minister.

The former federal minister also claimed the PML-N has 176 or 178 seats. If the count is done in two constituencies, our number will increase, Fawad claimed.

Fawad further said, “We want to tell people what is happening in the country, we hope that the institutions also do their job.”