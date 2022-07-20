PTI ready for talks if PM announces elections: Fawad

ISLAMABAD – The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday said that it was ready for negotiations with the coalition government and can consider the option of returning to the parliament only if Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announces the date of next general elections.

The demand of the country’s only major op­position party came only two days after it got a thumping victory in the by-elections in Punjab that brought it at a comfortable position to make gov­ernment in the province by snatching throne from the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). Addressing a press conference here, PTI senior vice president and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the opposition party was ready to talk to the government either sitting in the par­liament or outside it, but only if the PM announces date for the general elections in the country. After the announcement of election, the political parties should decide the framework of elections and re­constitution of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would be the main agenda of this framework, he also said. Chaudhry claimed that after by-polls in Punjab, the federal government was now on “ven­tilator”, and PTI could send it packing any time. He claimed that the ruling coalition has only a majority of one vote in the National Assembly.

Commenting on Interior Minister Rana Sanaul­lah Khan’s remarks that what PTI would do if its five MPAs did not show up on the election day of chief minister (CM) of Punjab, he said that far more than five MNAs were in contact with them and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would fail to take vote of confidence if President Arif Alvi asked him to do so.