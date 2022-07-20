Our Staff Reporter

Rahu orders inquiry against foreigners obtaining educational certificates from Sindh

KARACHI – Sindh minister for universities and educational boards, Muhammad Ismail Rahu on Tuesday took notice of media reports regarding foreigners obtaining educational certificates from the province and ordered inquiry into the matter.
According to a hand out issued here on Tuesday Rahu has directed provincial secretary universities and educational boards Muhammad Mureed Rahimoon to investigate the matter and submit a report within a week.
The minister said that strict legal action would be taken against those who, reportedly, had allowed foreign nationals to sit in the examinations conducted by Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Mirpurkhas.
A detailed report based on the facts should be submitted in a week, Ismail Rahu instructed and said that action would be taken against the involved officers and they will be suspended.

 

