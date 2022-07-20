Our Staff Reporter

Rains claim one life, damage 32 houses in Mardan

MARDAN – A woman was killed and two others injured while 10 houses fully damaged and 22 other houses partially damaged in the recent heavy rains in Mardan district, said Asma Arif Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief and Human Rights.

She said that a woman died and two others got injured when the roof of their house collapsed in tehsil Takhatbhai. She said that 4 houses were also partially damaged in tehsil Takhatbhai. In tehsil Mardan, she added, 9 houses were fully damaged, 17 houses and 2 other properties were partially damaged.

She said that Rustam-Hamza Kot bridge was also partially damaged due to heavy rains. However, the local elders of the village repaired the bridge at their own cost.

