JAVAID UR RAHMAN

Raja Riaz urges Imran to return to NA as opp leader

ISLAMABAD    –   It seems Opposi­tion Lead­er in the National Assembly Raja Riaz Ahmed, after the results of bye-elec­tions, has slightly changed his mind about the resignations of PTI MNAs including Im­ran Khan from the Na­tional Assembly as he has surprisingly invit­ed PTI’s Chairman Im­ran Khan to rejoin the Assembly and play his part as ‘strong opposi­tion player’.

“I as opposition lead­er invite PTI chief Im­ran Khan to come to the National Assembly and play a part as a strong opposition player,” said Raja Riaz while exclu­sively talking to The Na­tion here yesterday.

PTI chairman Imran Khan and other PTI lawmak­ers need to re-enter parlia­mentary politics, which is a proper forum to do politics in the country, Raiz, in a soft and polite manner, suggested the PTI MNAs to rejoin par­liament. “I think it is a prop­er time for Imran Khan and his team members to with­draw their resignations and rejoin the parliament,” said Raja Riaz, who would defi­nitely have to drop his current charge as opposition leader, if the PTI’s chief Imran Khan intends to rejoin the parlia­ment. Former Prime Minister Imran Khan with 131 party members, a couple of months ago, had tendered resigna­tions from National Assem­bly seats. National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had summoned all 131 PTI MNAs for the verification of their resignations but they did not turn up. The speak­er had invited MNAs in pur­suance of Paragraph (b) of Sub Rule (2) of Rule 43 of the Rules of Procedure and Con­duct of Business in the Na­tional Assembly, 2007, but they did not care about it. In­terestingly, OPPOSITION lead­er Raja Riaz Ahmed had on a number of times seen forcing Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, on the floor of the house, to accept the resignations of PTI MNAs.

