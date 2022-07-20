Raja Riaz urges Imran to return to NA as opp leader
ISLAMABAD – It seems Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Raja Riaz Ahmed, after the results of bye-elections, has slightly changed his mind about the resignations of PTI MNAs including Imran Khan from the National Assembly as he has surprisingly invited PTI’s Chairman Imran Khan to rejoin the Assembly and play his part as ‘strong opposition player’.
“I as opposition leader invite PTI chief Imran Khan to come to the National Assembly and play a part as a strong opposition player,” said Raja Riaz while exclusively talking to The Nation here yesterday.
PTI chairman Imran Khan and other PTI lawmakers need to re-enter parliamentary politics, which is a proper forum to do politics in the country, Raiz, in a soft and polite manner, suggested the PTI MNAs to rejoin parliament. “I think it is a proper time for Imran Khan and his team members to withdraw their resignations and rejoin the parliament,” said Raja Riaz, who would definitely have to drop his current charge as opposition leader, if the PTI’s chief Imran Khan intends to rejoin the parliament. Former Prime Minister Imran Khan with 131 party members, a couple of months ago, had tendered resignations from National Assembly seats. National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had summoned all 131 PTI MNAs for the verification of their resignations but they did not turn up. The speaker had invited MNAs in pursuance of Paragraph (b) of Sub Rule (2) of Rule 43 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007, but they did not care about it. Interestingly, OPPOSITION leader Raja Riaz Ahmed had on a number of times seen forcing Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, on the floor of the house, to accept the resignations of PTI MNAs.