Rana Zaheer HC, KK Club reach COAS Inter-Club Hockey semis

LAHORE – Rana Zaheer Hockey Club Lahore and KK Hockey Club Faisalabad qualified for the semifinals of the 1st Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Inter-Club Hockey Championship 2022 after winning their respective matches on Tuesday here at the National Hockey Stadium.

In the first match of the day, KK Hockey Club Faisalabad were up against Young Youth Hockey Club Quetta. KK Club though faced tough resistance from their opponents but they had to struggle hard to beat Young Youth Hockey Club Quetta by 2-1. With this thrilling victory, KK Hockey Club Faisalabad also booked berth in the semifinals.

The second match of the day was contested between Rana Zaheer Hockey Club Lahore and Ali Amir Academy Sargodha and after a tough fight, the former emerged as winners with a narrow margin of 3-2. The see-saw battle saw both the teams launching series of attacks on each other’s goals and the match proved a nail-biting encounter, where in the dying moments, Rana Zaheer Hockey Club converted the match-winning goal, which helped them earn a spot in the semifinals.

The third and last match of the day saw Asif Bajwa Hockey Club Sialkot teaching a hockey lesson to sorry Sindh Club Larkana as the former won the encounter comfortably with a margin of 4-1. Asif Bajwa Club dominated the match right from the word go and maintained their dominance till the end. Sindh Club managed to convert only one goal, thus losing the crucial match by 1-4.

Today (Tuesday), two more crucial matches will be played. In the first match, Sindh Club Larkana will take on Young Youth Club Quetta at 5pm while Youth Club Malir will vie against Bijli Ghar Mardan in the second match at 7pm.