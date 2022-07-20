Rescue 1122 playing vital role in serving humanity during emergencies: REO

ATTOCK – Regional Emergency Officer Dr Abdul Rehman has said that Rescue 1122 is playing vital role in serving the humanity during emergencies, accidents and natural calamities. He said this during his visit to Attock. On the occasion, District Emergency Officer Ali Hussain was also present. Regional Emergency Officer inspected Rescue 1122 ambulances, fire vehicles and other equipment and expressed his satisfaction. REO also had a meeting with volunteers and lauded their services. Later, he gave away commendation certificates and cash prizes to the outstanding rescuers. Meanwhile Rescue 1122 Attock recovered dead bodies of Rashid Hussain and Tauseef from river Indus. They were swimming in the river when drowned.