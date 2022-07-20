News Desk

Sarah Khan, Falak Shabbir celebrate second marriage anniversary

Pakistani actress Sarah Khan and her husband Falak Shabbir have recently celebrated their second marriage anniversary in quite an unusual, yet sweet way.

Sarah and Falak tied the knot in July 2020 amid the coronavirus crisis in an intimate ceremony. Falak has now released the full song “Kon Tujhay Youn Pyar Karega” for celebrating his second anniversary and it features Sarah and Falak’s real-life moments. This is the same song that he has sung for her on the occasion of their Nikkah.

While wishing Sarah a second marriage anniversary, Falak shared a video of roses, Falak penned a love note for her wife saying that Sarah has given them the most valuable gift, their daughter Alyana and he said that he is grateful to her for that.

Sarah posted the video on her Instagram. She also posted pictures of her special gift and a heart-shaped anniversary cake.” I love you @falakshabir1 every woman deserves a husband like you! Happy second anniversary to us,” she wrote.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Entertainment

From his modelling career, Bollywood roles to fatherhood, Mikaal Zulfiqar connects the dots

Entertainment

Musk and Twitter: Volatile liaison ends up in court

Entertainment

Acclaimed Iran filmmaker Panahi ordered to serve six years in jail

Entertainment

Prince Harry says democracy under ‘global assault’

Entertainment

Brad Pitt says retirement still a long way off

Entertainment

Google expands ‘Android Earthquake Alerts System’ to Pakistan

Entertainment

Brad Pitt says retirement still a long way off

Entertainment

Thousands of Chinese tourists trapped in resort town after Covid shutdown

Entertainment

Shafqat Amanat Ali excites fans, shares his masterpiece Manqabat

Entertainment

Taipei Palace Museum launches special exhibition for kids

1 of 1,180

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More