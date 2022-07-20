Secretary livestock reviews relief measures in Rajanpur

LAHORE – South Punjab Secre­tary for Livestock Nasir Jamal Hotiana, along with divisional and district of­ficers, visited the flood af­fected areas of Rajanpur district on Tuesday and reviewed the relief mea­sures. A detailed briefing was given to the secretary on the measures taken by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and the district administration of Ra­janpur for the affected people, said a handout issued here. Talking to media, he said that the PDMA and the district administration were us­ing all resources to drain water from the flooded areas, adding that the authority had set up 175 tents, where more than 150 flood victims were staying, who were be­ing provided food, drink and health facilities. The availability of fodder for victims’ animals was be­ing ensured along with treatment, he said and added that the staff and machinery were working 24 hours to drain water from the flood areas. The flood victims would be shifted to their homes soon, he said.