Shahbaz Gill urges establishment to come out in the open

My mother is Bajwa, PTI Chairman’s chief of staff says, invoking tribal affiliations.

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill Monday had claimed that the diplomat­ic cypher was with the ‘power­ful quarters’ and hidden from the then prime minister Imran Khan and foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Gill made the assertion while talking to the media outside the Supreme Court after hear­ing of a petition moved by PTI Chairman Imran Khan against the amendments in the Nation­al Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999.

He claimed that cypher was hidden from the then prime minister and foreign minister. He added that Shah Mahmood Qureshi told this to him. He add­ed that Qureshi on finding out about the cypher said that why it was not shared with him? Then, Gill said that the cypher was giv­en to Qureshi when he asked the foreign secretary about it, after which the former foreign min­ister took it to the prime minis­ter. The PTI leader asked the ‘Es­tablishment’ to come out in the open if it wants to continue with the ‘make or break’ of govern­ments in the country.

He added that they (Establish­ment) are the sons of this soil. “My mother is from Bajwa tribe and Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa’s father is also from the Bajwa tribe. We are from the same tribe as there is no differ­ence among us. If the Establish­ment wants to make or break governments, then they should go for amendment in the Con­stitution and if they do not want this, then they should do as per the Constitution,” he maintained.

Talking about the court’s pro­ceedings on Khan’s petition, Gill said that if the Supreme Court of Pakistan decides that the amend­ments in National Accountability Ordinance 1999 could not be re­versed then it should also recon­sider its judgment on the ruling of deputy speaker National As­sembly Qasim Suri and send it back to the Parliament.

He said that if the Parliament is sovereign then it should be given priority in all matters whether it is related to the ruling of the dep­uty speaker NA on no confidence motion or it is pertaining to the amendments in NAO. Gill further said that soon, they would move a petition in the court regarding federal interior minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan’s statement in which he said to disappear the five MPAs of PTI before the elec­tions of Chief Minister Punjab.

In response to a question, Gill said that the establishment should decide once wheth­er they want to continue their role in political maneuvering and if yes then, they should do it openly and make it legal through legislation. He added that otherwise, the constitution has defined the role of every in­stitution and everyone must follow it. Gill also made it clear that they would not repeat the political victimization of polit­ical opponents like PML-N did in past and recently. Rejecting the PML-N narrative regard­ing holding of fair elections and its defeat in the by-polls, he as­serted that the PML-N did huge rigging in the elections and the staff of ECP, police and Punjab’s bureaucracy and all govern­ment machinery was also in­volved in it.