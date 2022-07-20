Shahbaz Gill urges establishment to come out in the open
My mother is Bajwa, PTI Chairman’s chief of staff says, invoking tribal affiliations.
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill Monday had claimed that the diplomatic cypher was with the ‘powerful quarters’ and hidden from the then prime minister Imran Khan and foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.
Gill made the assertion while talking to the media outside the Supreme Court after hearing of a petition moved by PTI Chairman Imran Khan against the amendments in the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999.
He claimed that cypher was hidden from the then prime minister and foreign minister. He added that Shah Mahmood Qureshi told this to him. He added that Qureshi on finding out about the cypher said that why it was not shared with him? Then, Gill said that the cypher was given to Qureshi when he asked the foreign secretary about it, after which the former foreign minister took it to the prime minister. The PTI leader asked the ‘Establishment’ to come out in the open if it wants to continue with the ‘make or break’ of governments in the country.
He added that they (Establishment) are the sons of this soil. “My mother is from Bajwa tribe and Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa’s father is also from the Bajwa tribe. We are from the same tribe as there is no difference among us. If the Establishment wants to make or break governments, then they should go for amendment in the Constitution and if they do not want this, then they should do as per the Constitution,” he maintained.
Talking about the court’s proceedings on Khan’s petition, Gill said that if the Supreme Court of Pakistan decides that the amendments in National Accountability Ordinance 1999 could not be reversed then it should also reconsider its judgment on the ruling of deputy speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri and send it back to the Parliament.
He said that if the Parliament is sovereign then it should be given priority in all matters whether it is related to the ruling of the deputy speaker NA on no confidence motion or it is pertaining to the amendments in NAO. Gill further said that soon, they would move a petition in the court regarding federal interior minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan’s statement in which he said to disappear the five MPAs of PTI before the elections of Chief Minister Punjab.
In response to a question, Gill said that the establishment should decide once whether they want to continue their role in political maneuvering and if yes then, they should do it openly and make it legal through legislation. He added that otherwise, the constitution has defined the role of every institution and everyone must follow it. Gill also made it clear that they would not repeat the political victimization of political opponents like PML-N did in past and recently. Rejecting the PML-N narrative regarding holding of fair elections and its defeat in the by-polls, he asserted that the PML-N did huge rigging in the elections and the staff of ECP, police and Punjab’s bureaucracy and all government machinery was also involved in it.