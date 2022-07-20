Shahbaz Gill urges establishment to come out in the open

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill Monday had claimed that the diplomatic cypher was with the ‘powerful quarters’ and hidden from the then prime minister Imran Khan and foreign min­ister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Gill made the asser­tion while talking to the media outside the Supreme Court after hearing of a petition moved by PTI Chair­man Imran Khan against the amendments in the NAO 1999. He claimed that cypher was hidden from the then prime minister and foreign minister. He added that Shah Mahmood Qureshi told this to him. He added that Qureshi on finding out about the cypher said that why it was not shared with him? Then, Gill said that the cypher was given to Qureshi when he asked the foreign secretary about it, after which the former foreign minister took it to the prime minis­ter. The PTI leader asked the ‘Establishment’ to come out in the open if it wants to continue with the ‘make or break’ of govts in the country. He added that they (Establishment) are the sons of this soil. “My mother is from Bajwa tribe and Army Chief Gen Qamar Ja­ved Bajwa’s father is also from the Bajwa tribe. If the Establishment wants to make or break govts, then they should go for amendment in the Constitution and if they do not want this, then they should do as per the Constitution,” he maintained. Talking about the court’s proceedings on Khan’s petition, Gill said that if the Supreme Court of Pakistan decides that the amendments in National Accountability Ordinance 1999 could not be reversed then it should also recon­sider its judgment on the ruling of deputy speaker NA Qasim Suri and send it back to the Parliament.