Staff Reporter

Sindh Acting Governor meets Saeed Khawar

KARACHI -Sindh Acting Governor Agha Siraj Durrani on Tuesday met prominent journalist and author Saeed Khawar at Governor House.  On this occasion, Saeed Khawar briefed Acting Governor Sindh about his book “Thar the land of thurst”, said a statement. It should be noted that the book written in English has been translated into Urdu, Sindhi and Saraiki languages.  Acting Governor Sindh praised the author for writing a complete history of Thar and said that author Saeed Khawar deserves appreciation for writing a book based on rich information of Thar desert.  He further said that the people of Thar are very hardworking and Thar has its own culture, customs and traditions.  This culture also has a very beautiful and attractive colors, especially the peacock of Thar desert is an example in the world, he said.  He said that the history of the province is incomplete without the Thar desert.  He said that the students and others will know the history of Thar from the book, and the important role of Thar in the development of the great land of Sindh will be proved.  He said that the Thar desert is a priceless gift from Allah because it is not a desert but a history.  Acting Governor Sindh said that the author has collected important information about Thar. A more beautiful history of Thar than this book cannot be written as the author has written this book with great effort, he said.

The author Saeed Khawar has done a great job, this book will prove to be a treasure for scholars regarding the history of Thar, the history has been written with the most wonderful choice of words, he said.

