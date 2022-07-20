Sindh LG-polls: security plan finalized

More than 40,000 security personnel are being deployed in Karachi ahead of the second phase of LG-polls in Sindh.

According to the details, Karachi Police Chief Javed Alam Odho said in the press conference that the plan related to Local Government (LG) polls in Sindh has been released and more than 40,000 personnel are being deployed to ensure law and order during the polling.

The Karachi police chief said that personnel from other districts of Sindh have also been called in, along with the police, and Rangers.

Odho said that there are more than 4,000 polling stations in Karachi and all of them are sensitive and highly sensitive.

Javed Alam said that 24,968 personnel will be posted at the polling stations, and more than 5,000 QRF personnel will also be on alert.

Earlier, a total of 532 Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidates were elected unopposed in the second phase of the local body elections in Sindh.

According to data provided by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), at least 532 PPP candidates have been elected unopposed ahead of the LG polls in the remaining 16 districts of Sindh.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Ahsan Iqbal lauds PTI’s Roshan Pakistan Programme

Islamabad

PM summons emergency meeting over economic turmoil

Islamabad

Met Office forecast fresh monsoon spell in country from today

National

As Punjab CM poll nears, Shujaat reiterates support for Elahi

Islamabad

Miftah vows to keep imports, Current Account Deficit under control

National

Rain halts Pakistan victory march in record chase against Sri Lanka

Islamabad

NEPRA chairman defends hike in electricity tariff

Islamabad

FAFEN terms Punjab by-polls turnout ‘impressive’

Islamabad

Govt will be sent packing if early polls not announced: Fawad

Entertainment

From his modelling career, Bollywood roles to fatherhood, Mikaal Zulfiqar connects the dots

1 of 8,683

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More