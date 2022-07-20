News DeskNews Desk

SSG commandos join search operation for boat tragedy victim

The search operation to find the missing persons is underway after a boat carrying a marriage party of over 100 people capsized at Machka in Sindh River near Sadiqabad Tehsil of Rahim Yar Khan as SSG commandos of the Pakistan Army have also started a search operation.

Rescue 1122 and local divers have so far recovered the bodies of 33 people, while the search is on for the bodies of 16 others, including women and children.

SSG commandos of “Musa Company” of the Pakistan Army’s Special Services Group have also reached Machka as the scope of the search operation has been widened and the search for dead bodies has started from the incident site to Ghotki.

Earlier today, five more dead bodies were recovered from the depths of the Indus River after two days of the tragic incident in which two boats had capsized.

According to details, the number of people who died due to drowning has reached 33, while the search for 16 more persons continues.
It merits mention here that three days ago at Machka near Sadiqabad, a boat full of marriage party sank in the Indus River, in which about a hundred people drowned, out of which more than 50 were rescued.

