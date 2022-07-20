Staff Reporter

Strict monitoring on exit points to foil smuggling bids

RAWALPINDI – The food department and district police, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, are strictly monitoring all the exit points of the district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids while the administration on Monday night succeeded to intercept three trucks besides seizing over 1920 wheat bags.  According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Saddar Wah police managed to seize over 1920 wheat bags and arrested three truck drivers namely Numan, Nazim and Asad.  The authorities had been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat smuggling, he said adding, DC Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq had instructed the authorities to monitor the movement of wheat round the clock and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators. The spokesman said that all the exit points of Rawalpindi division were being monitored 24/7 to control wheat smuggling as the administration had set up 14 check posts at exit points of the four districts of the division to check wheat smuggling.  Rawalpindi district police and the food department on the special directives of Punjab government had also set up five special pickets at exit points of the district to control wheat smuggling.  According to a police spokesman, special pickets were established in Naseerabad area, Hakla Interchange, Gangu Bahadur, HMC road and Brahama Interchange.

