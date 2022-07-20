Strong batting performance sees South Africa post 333

DURHAM – A strong batting performance from South Africa saw them post 333 on the board in the first ODI against England at Chester-le-Street.

South Africa were on the money right from the start despite losing Quinton de Kock in the powerplay as Rassie van der Dussen kept England at bay for the major part of the innings. He ended up scoring a majestic hundred and was well supported by Janneman Malan and Aiden Markram as South Africa finished with a huge total despite not clearing the boundary even once. De Kock wasted no time to get going as South Africa raced to 35 in the first six overs. But in the very next over, he went for a heave and missed the ball completely as Sam Curran hit the timber after deceiving the left-hander with an off-cutter. That wicket brought Van der Dussen to the crease as he joined forces with Malan to stitch a massive partnership. While Malan slowed down a touch, Van der Dussen was scoring at more than run-a-ball to lay a strong platform.

Both batsmen ended up registering their fifties in the space of five deliveries. And then against the run of play, England found a breakthrough as Malan failed to clear the man at the deep midwicket boundary. The wicket hardly brought the home side the respite they were looking for. After settling down, Markram broke the shackles by picking Liam Livingstone for three boundaries in a single over and followed it up with a reverse sweep for another boundary in the following over. From thereon, he didn’t look back as the runs started flowing with ease. Van der Dussen brought up his century off 90 deliveries and Markram got to his fifty in the following over as South Africa set themselves up for a big finish. At 244/2 after 40 overs, the visitors would have hoped to get near 350. While Markram took on Ben Stokes in his final ODI, Van der Dussen was visibly exhausted and struggled to find the boundary regularly. The 151-run partnership was finally broken by Livingstone as England’s ploy to take the pace off the ball completely worked to an extent in the slog overs with Rashid also proving to be handy. Livingstone also knocked the centurion’s stumps in the same over before a little cameo from David Miller took South Africa past 330.

BRIEF SCORES

SOUTH AFRICA 333/5 in 50 overs (Rassie van der Dussen 133, Aiden Markram 77; Liam Livingstone 2-29) vs ENGLAND.