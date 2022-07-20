Supreme Court asks PTI why it didn’t object to NAB law amends in NA

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan Monday criticized the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf’s “walkover” to the incumbent government in the Parliament.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Jus­tice Umar Ata Bandial and comprised Justice Ijaz ul Ah­san and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah conducted hearing of the constitutional petition of PTI Chairman Imran Khan against the amendments in the National Accountabil­ity Ordinance (NAO) 1999. In the petition, the PTI prayed that the amendments made through the National Ac­countability (Second Amend­ment) Act, 2022 be declared ultra vires to the constitution.

During the hearing, the Chief Justice appreciating the assistance of former for­eign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, regarding the matter, said that Qureshi who is MNA has to explain why the debate conducted before the Su­preme Court is not done in the Parliament. The court issued notice to the federation, NAB and Attorney General for Paki­stan for assistance. We need further assistance from the parties, said the Chief Justice.

However, the bench dis­missed Khawaja Haris request to suspend the operation of National Accountability (Amendment) Act (XI of) 2022 or to pass an order that the benefit accrued through the Act should not be allowed. He said that if the accused of the NAB cases sell their properties then the situation will become complex as the third party in­terest will be created. He said that the accused under the new law can transfer his prop­erties and if that happens then the buyer who purchases the properties would say that he is the bona fide purchaser of the properties. Justice Mansoor remarked that so far the bench has not accepted the PTI pe­tition. He said that petition protects the right of the peti­tioner only as no one except the petitioner has approached the Court against the amend­ments in the NAB law.

Additional Attorney General Amir Rehman opposed the pe­tition, and requested the bench that before passing any order, it should hear the Attorney Gen­eral. The Court therefore ad­journed the case till July 29 for further proceedings. The Chief Justice said that ultimately this matter will go to the par­liament, as it is their concern that it should not step into the shoe of the Parliament.

Khawaja Haris argued that the amendments in the NAB law are in violation of Parlia­mentary form of democracy, blend with the Islamic provi­sion, which is the salient fea­ture of the constitution. He said that the offence of assets beyond known source of in­come exists on the book, but it could not be proved, because the transaction in the bank not to be counted, but the fi­nal balance will become the determining factor for estab­lishing the offence. He further said that the evidence collect­ed through Mutual Legal As­sistance cannot be produced to the Courts in Pakistan, un­der the amendments.

Onset of the proceeding, Justice Bandial said that a few days ago Law Minister had in­formed him that behind every amendment there is Supreme Court judgment. He said that prima facie it seems that the discussion did not take place for the amendments. The Chief Justice asked from the ex-FM to think why they had come out of the parliament. He added that if the parliament would be strong then the de­mocracy in the country would flourish. Justice Ijaz said that the PTI has given walkover to the ruling allied-parties to pass the amendments in the NAB law without resistance. These are the points that you (PTI) should have debated in the parliament. Justice Man­soor questioned that is it not the legislature and the execu­tive power to decide and make laws, and why the Supreme Court is asked to plug the loopholes. He said that it is the legislature to worry about. Khawaja Haris contended that if the government changes the criminal law and abolish death sentence for murder. Justice Mansoor stated that it is the prerogative of the Parliament that it could abolish the death sentence. “We (Court) need to tread carefully in the matter as the parliament is sovereign and has the power to legislate the laws,” he added. The bench noted that the point raised by the PTI counsel in the petition and argued before the Court need consideration, there­fore, issued notices to the respondents and the AGP. PTI Chairman Imran Khan had filed the petition on June 25 under Article 184(3) of the Constitution through Khawa­ja Haris Advocate challenging the amendments brought in the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.