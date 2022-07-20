Three steps to succeed

Life is a moment of actions that combine to form a meaningful experience. Without action, there are no results. Those who do not try have the surety that they will not earn the result they want. Action backed with a plan makes our efforts worthwhile. There can be and there are various ways to earn success. Among them, there are three steps we should accept and pursue that will add value to our personality and character. They will present us with the foresight to accomplish our personal and professional objectives. These are knowing what you want, continuous learning, and spreading knowledge.

Those aspiring to pursue a profession need to know what they want. Students on the verge of completing their degree programmes should know the kind of job they want to pursue. They need to have a clear picture of their future. This includes knowing themselves, their strengths and weaknesses, their aptitude and attitude. Imagine a batsman giving the tryouts for the national team without knowing what kind of batting style he will adopt or what milestones he wants to set for himself. Planning is a part of this step that gives you the acumen to prepare for the tasks that you will perform.

Once you have decided what you want, you need to learn about it. Content absorption, therefore, is the key to learning. One should read books related to the profession they are pursuing or the tasks they want to get done. For instance, a website designer should know everything related to using the required software(s). This also includes exposing oneself to what others are doing and to perform experiments themselves. Aspiring graphic designers can learn from Pakistani and foreign designers. However, self-learning will provide them with insights that may not be available in books. Conversing or discussing ideas with professionals is also a way to absorb content and knowledge. Continuous learning, therefore, is a life-long process of learning and re-learning. Learning has no boundaries, it must be pursued every day. The youth are advised to keep reading and exploring the world around them to update their knowledge. The regular input of ideas will enhance the mental horizon that will eventually inspire one to keep moving forward.

After hundreds of hours of trial and experimentation and performing the tasks across months and years, you will become a specialist in your field. This is the time when rookies aspiring to become someone like you will gain information on how to begin their journey. It is up to the specialists to share their life’s journey, struggles, mistakes, and guidelines among those who are about to take their first step. Students and professionals alike can pursue these three steps to success. It is a matter of perception that will be the thin line of difference between waiting for the right time and acting on impulse. Those who wait for an opportunity before they can act often have to keep waiting. Those who act and use their available resources move ahead in life.