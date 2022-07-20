Two blind murder cases solved in Mardan

PESHAWAR – Police in Mardan district have solved two blind murder cases by arresting four culprits including one who claimed to have committed the murder to save his “affair” with the slain’s brother through incantation, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Addressing a news conference, SP Investigation Sanaullah Khan said that DPO Irfanullah Khan formed investigations teams, led by SP Investigation and SP Operations, soon after the murder of a trader Imtiaz Ali in the city area and killing of a mechanic Osama in Hoti area of Mardan district.

The investigation teams traced the culprits in the blind murder cases. Jawad, Imran and Haris were arrested in the murder case of Hoti area and the arrestees confessed their involved in the murder during interrogations.

In the murder of the trader, the police arrested one Shehzad, who confessed to have committed the murder.

due to a family dispute.