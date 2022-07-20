Staff Reporter

Two more accused arrested in youth’s murder case

HYDERABAD – The police on Tuesday revealed an important development in the murder case of Bilal Kaka, who was killed in a dispute at a hotel a week ago at Hyderabad bypass. The police spokesperson said in a statement that two more suspects including Muhammad Gul and Ahmed Yar Khan, allegedly involved in the murder case, were arrested. The number of arrested suspects had increased to 4. Both the arrested accused admitted their involvement in the murder, while the presence of the accused at the scene of the incident had been proved by the video recording and mobile data obtained by the police, the spokesman added.

 

