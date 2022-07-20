Wassan discusses relief operation in rain-hit areas in Khairpur

SUKKUR – Advisor to the Sindh chief Minister, for Agriculture, Manzoor Hussain Wassan on Tuesday expressed grief over the loss of precious lives during the recent monsoon rains in Sindh. Presiding over a meeting with Deputy Commissioner and other officers in Darbar Hall Khairpur on Tuesday, Wassan discussed the damages caused by the recent rains and rescue operations carried out in the affected areas. Wassan said that Sindh Government will leave no stone unturned to assist the district administrations in its relief operations.