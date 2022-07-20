Zardari offering Rs 500m to MPs: PTI chief

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday ahead of the high-stakes Punjab Chief Minister election on July 22 accused Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari is offering Rs500 million to PTI’s Punjab Assembly lawmakers to buy their votes, and he should be jailed over this act.

Taking to Twitter, the PTI chairman said that currently, we are experiencing the same situation in Lahore as we saw horse trading in Sindh House, adding that the mastermind behind the current wave of horse trading is Asif Zardari and he is offering MPAs Rs500 million to buy their votes.

“Zardari got NRO for his corruption and now buying votes with looted wealth, he should be jailed,” the former PM urged.

In another statement on Twitter, he penned that “Horse trading is not only an attack on our democracy but also the moral fabric of our society.”

Imran Khan added that “if the Supreme Court had taken action and banned turncoats for life, such acts could have been stopped.”

Taking a swipe at the incumbent government, he said that the US government’s handlers do not realize how the nation is suffering from the imported government’s conspiracy to change.