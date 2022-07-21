Our Staff Reporter

100kg spurious milk discarded

FAISALABAD – The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized over 100 kilogram spurious milk from various shops in the area of Thikriwala police station and discarded it on Wednesday.  A spokesperson for the authority said that a team checked milk at various dairies and found that milkmen Imran Gujjar, Ehsan Gujjar, Mian Shakeel, Shakeeb, etc were selling spurious milk in their shops in Chak No 67-JB Sadhar.

The PFA team seized more than 100kg spurious milk and discarded it. The team also imposed Rs27,000 fine on the shopkeepers and issued warning to them, spokesperson added.

