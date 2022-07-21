15kg flour bag price increases by Rs200 in a week

The flour mills have increased the price of 15kg flour bag by Rs200 in a week only.

The flour mills owners said that the 15kg flour bag had become expensive due to the high cost of wheat purchased from the open market.

“Earlier, there were stocks of wheat with us, but now we have to buy expensive wheat form the open market,” they stated.

“The 10kg and 20kg flour bags are being sold as per the orders of the government,” they claimed.

“But the price of the 15kg flour bag has swelled by Rs100 in the open market as well as at the chakkis,” they added.

“If cheap flour is provided to the tandoor owners by the government, it will be possible to provide cheap bread to the people,” they pointed out.

The general store owners, on the other hand, said that cheap flour, that had been provided by the government, was available, but the 15kg fine flour bag had become expensive at the stores too.