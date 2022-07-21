APP

15th Korean Ambassador National Sr Taekwondo C’ship from tomorrow

RAWALPINDI-The 15th Korean Ambassador National Senior Taekwondo Championship will commence here tomorrow (Friday) at Shehbaz Sharif Sports Complex, Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) announced on Wednesday. Taekwondo senior (male/female/para) teams of all the four provinces, Islamabad, AJK, Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, Navy and other affiliated units of the federation will participate in the four-day event, the PTF said in a press release. “Around 350 male and 200 female athletes will partake in the event, to be conducted by 48 international and national referees of the PTF.” Top officials including the Korean Ambassador, Korean Military Defence Attaché, Director Army Sports, Director Naval Sports, Director Air Force Sports, renowned sports dignitaries and Members of the National Assembly will attend the event as chief guests and guests of honour in different ceremonies. The opening ceremony will be hosted by Kwak Sung-Kyu, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea in Islamabad and Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari, Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination.

