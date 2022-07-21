Acting NAB chief authorises ‘secret’ inquiries against several suspects

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Wednesday authorised conducting various inquiries against different suspects on the charges of inflicting huge losses to the national exchequer. A NAB spokesman in a statement said that the inquiries were authorised in National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Executive Board meeting (EBM) presided over by Acting Chairman Zahir Shah.

The details of the authorised inquiries were not being shared with media in compliance with newly enacted NAB Act 2022 as the bureau only believes in performing its duties according to the law and constitution of Islamic republic of Pakistan.

NAB chairman has directed that all the inquiries and investigations should be completed within the framework of the constitution and law. It may be mentioned here that all the inquiries and investigations were initiated on the basis of alleged allegations which were not final.

| Spokesman says details not being shared with media as per NAB Act 2022

Farah’s lawyer urges Lahore NAB to produce ‘evidence if there is any’

The decision to proceed ahead with the cases was taken after taking into account both sides of the picture, so that all the requirements of justice could be followed according to law. The meeting was attended by Syed Asghar Haider, Prosecutor General Accountability, Mirza Muhammad Irfan Baig, Director General Operations and other senior officers of NAB. Meanwhile, Lawyers of Farhat Shahzadi and her mother appeared before Lahore NAB on charges of money laundering and having assets beyond means. Farah Khan’s lawyer says that NAB Lahore refused to receive Farah Khan’s reply after which NAB has sent a written reply.

Farah Khan’s lawyer said that the jurisdiction of the notice to Farah and Ahsan Jameel was challenged because NAB cannot prosecute a private person and if there is any evidence then NAB should produce it.