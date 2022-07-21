AIOU holds seminar onRumi and his era

ISLAMABAD – Iqbal chair of Tasawwuf and Muslim Thought, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Islamabad organized a seminar titled “Maulana Rumi and his Era.”

Prof. Muzaffar Ali Kashmiri chaired the seminar while Chairman, Department of Urdu, Prof. Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir delivered a keynote address about Maulana Jalaluddin Rumi’s life, the relation of Rumi and Shams and Maulana Rumi’s services during the Crusades. Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir said that Sufism perfumed the land of South Asia with his knowledge and spread light throughout the Islamic world.

Maulana Rumi was one of the great scholars of jurisprudence and religion, but he was famous as a Sufi poet. He said that at an early age, Maulana Rumi’s fame spread and Shah-e-Rome Alauddin Kayqubad invited him to Rome.

Accepting his invitation, Maulana Rumi visited the Konya where his personality rose. Rumi was the uncrowned king of spirituality and having a great personality like Maulana Rumi is a matter of great honour and pride for the Muslim community. Professor Muzaffar Ali Kashmiri said that the poets and writers of the sub-continent are mostly Iranian, whose first pillar was Ferdowsi, second Saadi, third Hafiz and fourth pillar was Maulana Rumi. Head, Iqbal Chair, Prof. Fateh Muhammad Malik congratulated the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum for establishing Iqbal chair of Tasawwuf and Muslim Thought Chair in AIOU. He said that the promotion of Sufi studies is a great favor to all of us.

A seminar on “Konya School of Sufism and its Effects” will be held on July 27, while the seminar on “Iqbal and Rumi” will be held on August 3.

Head, Seerat Chair, Sahibzada Sajid Ur Rehman, Senior Advisor, Project Management Unit, Prof. Mohammad Rafiq Tahir and Dr. Abdul Wajid Tabasim also addressed the seminar.