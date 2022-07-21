Carrefour makes going back to school fun for whole family

lAHORE – Carrefour, owned and operated by Majid al Futtaim in Pakistan, has introduced exciting ‘Back to School’ offers and entertainment throughout July to delight families as they prepare for the start of the new school year in August.

Carrefour has arranged multiple in-store activities to entertain its young customers during their ‘Back to School’ shopping sprees with musical chairs, singing competitions and goody bags going as a token prize to all activity winners. Children of any age can participate in Carrefour’sfun, interactive experiences whilst parents shop to keep spirits high during the remaining days of the summer break.

The campaign will run until July 28 at all ten Carrefour stores across Pakistan, making it more convenient for parents to find all the necessary school supplies under one roof. A wide range of school supplies will be on offer including stationery, school bags, lunch boxes, water bottles and more to extend maximum convenience and choice for the customers. Umer Lodhi, Country Manager of Carrefour Pakistan at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, said: “We look forward to welcoming our young customers and their parents with special decorations, games and prizes to make their shopping experience unforgettable. We are excited to bring a wide range of school products for our customers to make going back to school easier and more fun for the whole family.”

In addition to the convenience of in-store shopping, Carrefour also offers its delivery service through the Carrefour Pakistan app and customers can use MyCLUB to gain instant discounts, earning and redeeming points.