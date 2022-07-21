Agencies

CCPO takes notice of rising bike-lifting incidents

LAHORE -Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana directed the Anti-Vehicle-Lifting Squad (AVLS) on Wednesday to intensify the campaign against motorcycle thieves. He was chairing a meeting to review performance of AVLS at Capital City Police Headquarters. SP AVLS Aftab Phularwan, all divisional in-charges anti-motorcycle and bicycle lifting staff were also present. The meeting reviewed the theft incidents of motorcycles, cars and other vehicles, and recovery status during the current year. The SP AVLS briefed the CCPO about overall performance of the squad.

