Circular debt reduced by Rs214b over last three months: Dastgir

Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir has said the circular debt has been reduced by two hundred and fourteen billion rupees over the last three months.

Addressing a news conference along with Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik in Islamabad on Thursday, he said we are addressing pending issues in the power sector.

Khurram Dastgir said that uninterrupted power supply is being ensured to the industrial sector so that there is no impact on the livelihoods of the people.

The Minister for Power said a comprehensive solar policy is being announced next month with the aim to enable the people to shift to solar energy and reduce dependence on the imported fuel.

Khurram Dastgir assured there will be no increase in the power prices for the consumers using up to one hundred units. He said there is also a subsidy plan for the consumers using up to two hundred units.

The Minister for Power said the coalition government is defender of the economic future of the people.

Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik said record reserves of petrol and diesel are available in the country. He said there is no threat of shortage of petroleum products in the country.

He pointed out that there has also been reduction in the usage of petrol and diesel during the months of June and July this year as compared to the corresponding periods of last year. He said this happened because of our effective management which will help reduce our import bill and stabilize the rupee.