Our Staff Reporter

Cleanliness drive begins in Landi Kotal

KHYBER -A week-long cleanliness drive began in Landi Kotal Bazaar on Wednesday.
The hygienic activity was initiated by the local administration with coordination of Tehsil Municipal Authority (TMA) and Anjuman-e-Tajeran Landi Kotal Bazaar.
Earlier, awareness moots were also conducted in bazaar that was attended by Assistant Commissioner, Landi Kotal Irshad Mohmand, TMA officials, Tehsildar Daud Afridi and President Bazaar Union Haji Jafer Shinwari who sensitised the shopkeepers about the cleanness campaign. Speaking on the occasion, AC Irshad Mohmand said that the campaign was started with the intention to impart knowledge to the masses to adopt cleanliness as habit and to keep their markets and surroundings neat and hygienic.
Being Muslim, it is obligatory to keep out bazaar and environment clean, he added.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Chinese tech enterprises invited to explore Pakistan for future business, investment

Business

SECP reconstitutes Shariah Advisory Committee

Business

Textile exports surge by 25.52pc, reach $19.3b in FY2022

Business

Gold price declines by Rs1200 per tola

Business

Stock market gains 70 points

Business

Rupee loses Rs2.98 against dollar

Business

Asian markets rally on tech bounce, earnings hope

Business

Seminar on market research & analysis held

Business

Telenor announces results for 2nd quarter 2022

Business

APBF demands stable exchange rate

1 of 3,124

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More