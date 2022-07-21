Cleanliness drive begins in Landi Kotal

KHYBER -A week-long cleanliness drive began in Landi Kotal Bazaar on Wednesday.

The hygienic activity was initiated by the local administration with coordination of Tehsil Municipal Authority (TMA) and Anjuman-e-Tajeran Landi Kotal Bazaar.

Earlier, awareness moots were also conducted in bazaar that was attended by Assistant Commissioner, Landi Kotal Irshad Mohmand, TMA officials, Tehsildar Daud Afridi and President Bazaar Union Haji Jafer Shinwari who sensitised the shopkeepers about the cleanness campaign. Speaking on the occasion, AC Irshad Mohmand said that the campaign was started with the intention to impart knowledge to the masses to adopt cleanliness as habit and to keep their markets and surroundings neat and hygienic.

Being Muslim, it is obligatory to keep out bazaar and environment clean, he added.