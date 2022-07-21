News Desk

CM Punjab directs authorities to remain alert in wake of rains in Lahore, other cities

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has directed authorities concerned to remain alert in the wake of rains in Lahore and other cities.

In a statement, he asked elected representatives to go out in the field and monitor the drainage work in their areas.

Calling the need to utilize all the resources for drainage from low-lying areas, Hamza Shahbaz urged to complete the drainage work in minimum time.

Heavy rain in provincial capital inundated low-lying areas. The rainwater entered the houses located in the low-lying areas of the city. Roads were submerged under rainwater causing problems to the flow of traffic.

