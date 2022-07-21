Court extends bail of Imran Khan in 10 cases

A district and session court in Islamabad Thursday extended the bail of former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan in 10 cases against him till July 30.

Session Judge Kamran Basharat chaired the hearing to extend bail pleas and extended the bail of the former prime minister in 10 cases besides also granting exemption to him from appearance after his lawyer argued that he was in Lahore for political activity.

During the hearing, the judge took up the bail plea of Imran Khan in a fresh case filed at Kohsar police station and argued that the suspect should have appeared before the court as it is a political matter.

“Since it is a fresh case, the suspect should appear before the court for acquiring bail in the case,” the judge remarked and set a hearing for the case on July 30.

Previously, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan obtained interim bail in 10 cases filed by the incumbent government against him, hours after journalist Imran Riaz Khan and Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh were arrested.

According to details, PTI leader Babar Awan appeared before the court on behalf of Imran Khan in the district court and pleaded that the PTI chairman could not appear before the court owing to a threat to his life.

The court also extended the bail pleas of Shah Farman and Shahram Tarakai.

Previously, a district and sessions court in Islamabad granted Friday pre-arrest bail to former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in different cases pertaining to vandalism during the party’s May 25 long march toward Islamabad.

PTI Chairman appeared before the district and sessions court of judge Kamran Basharat Mufi.

Subsequently, the Islamabad court granted pre-arrest to former prime minister in 10 FIRs till July 6 and directed police to submit a record of cases in next hearing.

The further hearing of the case was adjourned until July 6.