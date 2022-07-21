CPNE forms Media Safety and Security Committee

KARACHI (PR) – President of Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) Kazim Khan has announced establishment of CPNE Media Safety and Security Committee.  In a statement issued by CPNE Secretary General Aamir Mehmood, it is maintained that Media Safety and Security Committee’s objectives would be assessment of security risks to journalists, editors and employees of media houses, newspapers and magazines. Other objectives would be tabling proposals for security audits, making contacts with security agencies and sending suggestions to the standing committee. The Media Safety and Security Committee will consist of 9 members, whose chairman will be Ikram Sehgal, Chief Editor of Defense Journal. Other members of the committee include Ijazul Haq (Daily Express Karachi), Muhammad Haider Amin (Daily 92 News, Lahore), Salman Masood (Daily The Nation, Islamabad), Dr Jabar Khattak (Daily Awami Awaz, Karachi), Arif Baloch (Daily Balochistan Express, Quetta), Tahir Farooq (Daily Ittehad, Peshawar), Yusuf Nizami (Daily Pakistan Today, Lahore) and Maqsood Yousefi (Daily Nai Baat, Karachi).

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Coronavirus

Pakistan reports 599 COVID-19 cases in one day

Business

Chinese tech enterprises invited to explore Pakistan for future business, investment

Business

SECP reconstitutes Shariah Advisory Committee

Business

Textile exports surge by 25.52pc, reach $19.3b in FY2022

Business

Gold price declines by Rs1200 per tola

Business

Stock market gains 70 points

Business

Rupee loses Rs2.98 against dollar

Business

Asian markets rally on tech bounce, earnings hope

Business

Seminar on market research & analysis held

Business

Telenor announces results for 2nd quarter 2022

1 of 9,498

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More