Our Staff Reporter

CS orders swift vaccination in lumpy skin disease-hit areas

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has directed the Livestock Department to speed up vaccination process in the areas affected by lumpy skin disease (LSD). He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting at the Civil Secretariat, here on Wednesday. The meeting reviewed measures being taken to prevent the disease in cattle. The chief secretary said that a system should be developed for effective monitoring of the situation, adding that the government would provide all resources on priority basis for elimination of lumpy skin disease. He asked the Livestock Department to take emergent measures to enhance the capacity of preparing vaccines. Officials of the Livestock Department gave a detailed briefing to the chief secretary. They said that so far the department had prepared 2.40 million doses of (Caprivac) vaccine that had been provided to all districts. They said that machinery would be imported to increase the capacity of vaccine production.
The Livestock secretary and officers of the department participated in the meeting.

 

More Stories
Business

Chinese tech enterprises invited to explore Pakistan for future business, investment

Business

SECP reconstitutes Shariah Advisory Committee

Business

Textile exports surge by 25.52pc, reach $19.3b in FY2022

Business

Gold price declines by Rs1200 per tola

Business

Stock market gains 70 points

Business

Rupee loses Rs2.98 against dollar

Business

Asian markets rally on tech bounce, earnings hope

Business

Seminar on market research & analysis held

Business

Telenor announces results for 2nd quarter 2022

Business

APBF demands stable exchange rate

1 of 1,589

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More