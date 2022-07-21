APP

DEOs directed to complete teachers’ recruitment in KP by July 31

Peshawar – The Elementary and Secondary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has directed all districts education officers (DEOs) of the province including merged areas to complete teachers’ recruitment process by July 31.

The department has decided to issue explanation letters to those DECOs, who failed to issue appointment orders of the Certified Teachers (CT), Drawing Masters (DM), Arabic Teachers, Primary School Teachers (PST) and others after expiry of the deadline.

The department also sought details of all those teachers, who did not assume charge of the secondary school teachers’ posts so that waiting list candidates can be appointed on it.

DEOs were further directed to complete merit lists and others formalities within ten days otherwise explanation letters would be issued to the concerned officers for non-compliance.

The teachers are being appointed on the recommendations of Education Testing and Evaluation Agency KP after passing ability tests.

