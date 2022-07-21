ECP issues victory notification of 19 Punjab MPAs

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued victory notifications for 19 candidates, who were elected as MPA in the recent Punjab by-polls.

On July 17, by-elections on the 20 vacant seats of the Punjab Assembly were held after the ECP de-seated dissident MPAs of PTI.

The result of PP-7 Rawalpindi is withheld as the case is under hearing in the ECP on the orders of the Lahore High Court’s Rawalpindi bench.

It may be noted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) emerged victorious in the majority of the seats in the crucial by-elections on the 20 Punjab Assembly.

Out of 20, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secured 15 seats, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz clinched four seats and one seat was secured by an independent candidate.

An independent candidate, Syed Muhammad Rafi ud Din, won PP-228 Lodhran V, with 45,020 votes as against PTI candidate Izzat Javaid Khan, who bagged 38,338.

The polling process was continued from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm uninterrupted before its conclusion amid reports of clashes and arrests.

‘Imran Khan congratulates PTI workers’

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan congratulated the party workers and voters on victory in Punjab by-elections.

“I want to first thank our PTI workers [and] voters of Punjab for defeating not just [PML-N] candidates but the entire state machinery, [especially] harassment by police and a totally biased [Election Commission of Pakistan],” Imran Khan wrote on Twitter.