ECP reschedules Sindh LG polls’ 2nd phase for Aug 28

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) last night decided to postpone the second phase of the Sindh local government elections, and by-poll on NA-245 [Karachi] following forecast of torrential rains in Sindh and Muharram-ul-Haram.

The second phase of the Sindh local government polls will now be held on August 28th. Whereas, the by-election on vacant seat of NA-245 would take place on August 21st, according to the ECP spokesman. The sudden decision to postpone both the elections [LG polls in Sindh and by-election on NA-245] was taken over the report of the provincial election commissioner of Sindh.

The election commissioner, in his report shared the reason related to forecast of torrential rains in Sindh. It was also decided to hold the polls after the Muharam-ul-Haram.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), in its recent report on weather, had predicted heavy rains and thunderstorms in the port city and other parts of Sindh in coming days. Different areas including Korangi, Mosimayat, Malir, Nazimabad, North Karachi, Landhi and other areas of the metropolis may receive monsoon downpours.

It may also be mentioned here that the MQM-P had written a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) last week to postpone the second phase of the Sindh local government elections.