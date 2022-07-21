Ending prostitution

Persistent problems need rational and care-oriented solutions. The government should pay heed to the problems by not giving them ephemeral subsistence and support but to provide opportunities for women to learn technical skills which empower them economically. Providing a conducive environment to protect sex workers, their personal dignity and honour, recognizing them as members of society, abolishing gender discrimination, and giving them the right to equal participation on every level, are their constitutional rights. Those people who are luxuriant, squandering money on many mujras and weddings which is an absolute waste of money, must help the poor to edify them economically.