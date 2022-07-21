Anadolu

European Central Bank expected to hike rates for 1st time in over decade

All eyes are on the European Central Bank’s interest rate decision on Thursday, with economists expecting a 25-basis-point rise in eurozone borrowing costs.

The bank is expected to raise rates for the first time in more than 10 years as eurozone inflation hit 8.6% in June.

Earlier reports suggested that the bank would unveil “anti-fragmentation” tool to restrain the risk of eurozone fragmentation in borrowing costs between the bloc’s strongest and weakest members.

“The pandemic has left lasting vulnerabilities in the euro area economy which are indeed contributing to the uneven transmission of the normalization of our monetary policy across jurisdictions,” the bank previously said.

Meanwhile, despite a global trend of hiking rates, Japan’s central bank on Thursday decided to maintain its ultra-low interest rates at minus 0.1% for short term and at 0% for long term.

The Wall Street indexes finished higher on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 rising 0.59% for two consecutive days for the first time in nearly two weeks.

The Nasdaq 100, on the other hand, diverged positively, rising 1.55%.

Shares such as Bitcoin and Coinbase fell after Tesla announced that it had sold 75% of its Bitcoins.

Meanwhile, Microsoft announced that it will remove many new job postings, while Ford is preparing to lay off nearly 8,000 people.

Announcing its second-quarter balance sheet, Tesla’s earnings per share exceeded expectations and left behind the highest vehicle production month in the company’s history.

However, the company’s shares gave back gains as the vehicle delivery growth target was found to be conservative.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
International

Italy’s premier resigns after coalition collapses

International

Wickremesinghe sworn in as new president of crisis-hit Sri Lanka

Business

Asian markets fail to extend rally, focus turns to Europe

International

New AI tool that turns words into art enters testing phase

International

Russia expands Ukraine war goals as fighting toll mounts

International

Dangerous heat wave threatens more than half of US states

International

EU asks member states to cut natural gas demand 15% by next spring

International

Six-time PM Wickremesinghe elected Sri Lanka President

International

China warns US of ‘forceful measures’ if Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

International

Hundreds evacuated as blaze engulfs Athens suburbs

1 of 2,852

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More