News Desk

Fire erupts in hotel room of PTI MPA Nadeem Abbas Bara

A fire erupted in the hotel room of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Nadeem Abbas Bara in Lahore on Thursday.

It was learnt that the fire erupted in a switchboard of the attached washroom.

PTI MPA Malik Nadeem Abbas Bara himself extinguished the fire.

It is to be noted here that the PTI MPAs are currently staying in a Lahore hotel for casting their votes in the election of Punjab chief minister.

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Ch Pervaiz Elahi is the PTI’s candidate for Punjab chief minister.

