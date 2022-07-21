Global Changes

With news of a heatwave in parts of western Europe, including in the United Kingdom and France, it is important to remember that the increasing temperatures here at home and the aggravated and more unpredictable rain patterns are also part of this larger pattern of the changing climate. Global weather patterns are changing faster than most governments would like to admit. The international community has discussed the impacts of climate change at length but has been able to achieve little to counter it.

Not only this, but each passing year likely brings more of these extreme weather events to a greater number of regions. Our problem is that we are geographically located in an area that is likely to face a whole host of climate-related disasters. The rise in temperatures leads to the expected heatwaves, but also leads to glacial melting, wildfires and a whole host of other potential disasters. Similarly, Pakistan remains a water-stressed country, but the increasingly erratic monsoon cycles alongside more devastating rainfall spells entail that our government prepares a multi-faceted climate action strategy.

In practice, however, there is little more than an attempt at firefighting, rather than looking for innovative or long-term solutions to the effects of climate change. The recent rains, for instance, left the roads and infrastructure of major cities like Karachi, among smaller cities and towns, damaged in the aftermath.

Our considerations remain the cleaning of sewage drains and pipes—which is important—but it does nothing to address the real problem. Our drain pipes and infrastructure simply cannot contend with the amount of rainfall in the monsoon anymore. Unless we address this root problem, and others like it related to the different risks we face, we will continue to fall prey to yearly bouts of catastrophes. Western Europe’s heatwaves are still one effect of the many associated with climate change; here at home, there are a multitude of risks. With a new spell of rains expected this week, we can only watch as the lives of the public are threatened once more and our infrastructure highlights its deficiencies once again.