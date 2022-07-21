Heavy rain inundates low-lying areas in Lahore

Heavy rain with thunderstorm in Lahore and its adjacent areas in the wee hours of Thursday turned the weather pleasant.

The heavy rain was reported from different parts of the city including Lakshmi Chowk, Mall Road, Shimla Pahari, Data Darbar, Gulshan Ravi, Samanabad, Green Town, Multan Road, Ferozepur Road, Band Road, Sabzazar, Mughalpura and other areas of the city.

Heavy rain in provincial capital inundated low-lying areas. The rainwater entered the houses located in the low-lying areas of the city. Roads were submerged under rainwater causing problems to the flow of traffic.

Dozens of LESCO feeders tripped due to heavy rain and strong wind in the city, resulting in power outage in various areas. Almost half of the city was without electricity.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and northeastern Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

The Met Office has also issued warning the heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Lahore, Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Faisalabad and Gujranwala from 20th to 23rd July. Rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore and Skardu during the forecast period.