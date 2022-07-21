Staff Reporter

Heavy rains, flooding alert by PDMA for Punjab cities

LAHORE – Provincial Disaster Management Authority has alerted concerned departments to take all precautionary measures ahead of expected rains and threat of flooding from July 21 to 26. As predicted by the Meteorological department, heavy rains are expected in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi with a threat of inundation of low-lying areas.
Meanwhile, rain with thundershowers is also expected in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Bhakkar, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan.
Director General PDMA Faisal Farid, while instructing the district administration across the province, said that they should immediately report any possible flood like situation and ensure arrangements for immediate relocation of temporary relief camps/safe places for the residents of affected areas if required. Timely availability of all required machinery/de-watering sets to avoid floods should be made, he added.
He said that in order to save people from infectious diseases, health department should mobilize medical teams to provide first aid to flood and rains affectees, stated a press release.
“Medicinal sprays in specific areas to prevent water borne diseases should also be ensured. During the rainy season, WAPDA should make necessary arrangements on an emergency basis, and traffic police should ensure smooth traffic flow”, he added.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Chinese tech enterprises invited to explore Pakistan for future business, investment

Business

SECP reconstitutes Shariah Advisory Committee

Business

Textile exports surge by 25.52pc, reach $19.3b in FY2022

Business

Gold price declines by Rs1200 per tola

Business

Stock market gains 70 points

Business

Rupee loses Rs2.98 against dollar

Business

Asian markets rally on tech bounce, earnings hope

Business

Seminar on market research & analysis held

Business

Telenor announces results for 2nd quarter 2022

Business

APBF demands stable exchange rate

1 of 1,636

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More