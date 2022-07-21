IM-Sciences launches project on sharing knowledge for KP varsities 

Peshawar-The opening ceremony of project ‘Sharing Knowledge and Strengthening University Partnerships in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’ held here at the Institute of Management Sciences (IM-Sciences).

Dr Mohsin Khan, Director IM-Sciences, inaugurated the session and welcomed the vice chancellors of seven different public and private universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The objective of the project is to build the capacity of the partnering universities in the areas of teaching, curriculum review and research development. Twenty-eight (28) faculty members of 7 different universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Hazara University Manshera, University of Buner, Shaheed Benazir Women University Peshawar, Brains Institute Peshawar, University of Swat, SBBU Sheringal Dir, and IQRA National University Peshawar are participating in the programme and will receive online and in person training from local trainers and trainers from abroad.

The training is a sponsored project of the US EFP and US Mission. IM-Sciences is performing a pivotal role in the development of the faculty members of universities with the help of University of Kentucky US.