News Desk

Imran to address joint parliamentary party meeting of PTI, PML-Q in Lahore

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will reach Lahore today (Thursday) where he will preside over a joint parliamentary party meeting on PTI and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q).

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, PTI vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, PTI senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry and other top leadership and lawmakers of both PTI and PML-Q will attend the meeting which will be addressed by PTI chairman Imran Khan.

All the members of PTI and PML-Q are directed to attend the joint parliamentary party meeting. With the participation of members in meeting, the parliamentary numbers of PTI and PML-Q will be finally revealed.

Meanwhile, has claimed that he is currently present at a hotel at The Mall in Lahore where 187 lawmakers are present. It is pertinent to mention here that for the simple majority in the Punjab Assembly, the number of members should be 186. On the other hand, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) alliance consist of 176 members.

